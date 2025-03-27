Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $424.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.