Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.47 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Colliers International Group worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

