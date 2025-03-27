Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.50 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.