Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $1,025,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Old Republic International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.4 %

ORI stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

