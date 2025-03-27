Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.87 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

