Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.91 Million in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 108,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

