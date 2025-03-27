Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $9,877,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 751.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 88,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

