Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 12,348 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

