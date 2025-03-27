Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,541 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,795,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $76,565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $58,338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after buying an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

