Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,556 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

