Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,596 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,539,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 270,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $40.79 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -407.86 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

