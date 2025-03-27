Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,633 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $312.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $288.31 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.