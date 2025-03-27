Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,711 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $17,903,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $6,537,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $3,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $235.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of -0.10. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.29.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

