Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 179 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.4 %

MSGS opened at $198.61 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.73.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

