Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,338 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,636,000. Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

Shares of BNDW opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

