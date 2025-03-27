Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 283 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Stride worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stride by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stride by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Stride by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

LRN opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

