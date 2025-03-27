Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 291 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.7 %

KRYS stock opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.77. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

