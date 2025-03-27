Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,390 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.