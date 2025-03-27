Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 354 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.43.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.