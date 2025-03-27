Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,542 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BOX were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $193,980.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,265,907.97. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,935.46. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,998. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

