Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

