Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.