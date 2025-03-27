United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,755 shares of company stock worth $29,792,021. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.26 and its 200-day moving average is $356.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.