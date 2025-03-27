Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as high as $16.37. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 16,797 shares trading hands.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,533,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 140,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

