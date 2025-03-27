William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,517 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.