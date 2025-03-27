ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.91 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 337,675 shares traded.

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at ZOO Digital Group

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,090.00). Corporate insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.