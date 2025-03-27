Zura Bio’s (ZURA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Zura Bio Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 70.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 377,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 777.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zura Bio by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

