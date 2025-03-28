10,336 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $22,108,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 610.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 336,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 289,141 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 291,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,612,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

