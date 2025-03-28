11,176 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. FMR LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.30%.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

