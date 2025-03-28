11,537 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 619,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

