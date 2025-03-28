12,131 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.