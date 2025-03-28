12,223 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SFL by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

SFL Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

