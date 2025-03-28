12,328 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

