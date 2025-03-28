12,967 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

