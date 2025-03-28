13,053 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.77 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

