13,554 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 252,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,144,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

