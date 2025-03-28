16,992 Shares in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in enCore Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in enCore Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,176. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on EU

enCore Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.38. enCore Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.