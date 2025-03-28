16,992 Shares in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in enCore Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in enCore Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy
In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,176. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Analyst Ratings Changes
enCore Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.38. enCore Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.
enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
enCore Energy Company Profile
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than enCore Energy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.