17,267 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 226.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paramount Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $929.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

