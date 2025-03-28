17,550 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,387.20. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $146,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

