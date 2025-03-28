19,563 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Todd R. Snyder acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,233.28. The trade was a 29.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Frew bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,754.70. This represents a 38.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

