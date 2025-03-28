28,539 Shares in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 334,836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 31.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 12.9 %

ASPI opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.66.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.