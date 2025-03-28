4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.56 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FDMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Read More

