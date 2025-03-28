ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

