Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as low as C$3.56. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Accord Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$30.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

About Accord Financial

(Get Free Report)

Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.