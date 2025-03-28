Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aditxt Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $54,500.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $483.67.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

