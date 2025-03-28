Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aditxt Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of ADTX stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $54,500.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $483.67.
About Aditxt
