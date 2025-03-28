AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

Get AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.