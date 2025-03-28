AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 545.3% from the February 28th total of 610,600 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AGM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

