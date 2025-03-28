AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.
AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.