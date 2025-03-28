Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Airship AI Price Performance
Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.
About Airship AI
