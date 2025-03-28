Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 129.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 23.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 359,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,062 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $57.59 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

